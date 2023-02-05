Keokuk students to participate in Black History Month essay competition

KEOKUK (WGEM) - An organization in Lee County is trying to expose local students to historical figures associated with Black History Month.

Keokuk Association for Rights and Equality, also known as KARE, addresses racial inequalities that occur in the community.

Year-round, they host events to promote learning about a variety of cultures, and they seek to represent underrepresented cultures in their community.

On Feb. 7, they’re launching their third Black History Essay Contest in all Keokuk schools.

Students through 3rd grade are being asked to draw a picture representing what black history means to them.

KARE member Sylvia Mills-Echols said the middle and high school students are being asked to write an essay about a prominent black figure of their choosing.

“We find that a lot is not taught, whether it’s in schools, or acknowledged, about black history,” Mills-Echols said, “And so we just want to get them more aware of what we’ve done in the community and the country and that’s the best way to do it as far as giving them a project.”

The submissions will be judged at the end of February.

The top three submissions from each age group will receive a monetary prize.

Mills-Echols said to contact your child’s school administration if you’d like more information on how to get them involved in the contest.

