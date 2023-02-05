Quincy Public Library hosts first Bringing Black History Forward event

QUINCY (WGEM) - In honor of Black History Month the Quincy Public Library will be hosting a series throughout February called Bringing Black History Forward.

On Saturday morning, speakers from the New Philadelphia Association came to talk about the first black-owned town in the United States. Becky Winner with the association gave an hourlong presentation talking about Free Frank and Free Lucy .

Association members said it was a great opportunity to talk about the Pike County site just becoming a part of the national park service on Dec. 26.

“We are just very appreciative that of all the work that Sen. Durbin did and Rep. LaHood and Tammy Duckwork and some of our Illinois legislative people to get us to this point,” said New Philadelphia Association’s executive director Marynel Corton.

There are three other events happening at the library for Bring Black History Forward.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 through Feb. 11 they are having a Civil Rights Trail which is a collected, documented and displayed local history of Civil Rights, put together into an indoor Civil Rights Trail for Patrons to explore.

Feb. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a presentation on how Freedom Schools came to be, but how they continue to be relevant today.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 a Black Inventor’s Showcase will be held. At the showcase you can learn from Quincy’s own citizens and future leaders about invaluable black inventors who have made a significant contribution and mark on American History and America’s advancement.

For more information about the Bring Black History Forward events happening or other events happening at the Quincy Public Library, you can look at their calendar.

