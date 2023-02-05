Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Two individuals are dead after an apparent ice fishing incident on Saturday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported at 3:44 p.m. dispatch received a call that reported two people in the water from an ice fishing incident at a rural farm near Durham, Ill.

When EMS arrived, within minutes both people were rescued from the water by a deputy that entered the water to save them.

Police said they were both transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. After hours of life saving measures, at 10 p.m. the Des Moines County, Iowa officials told the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office that both individuals succumbed to their injuries.

Police reported that the deceased were Sean D. Chaney, 52, and his wife Dawn A. Chaney, 50, both of rural LaHarpe, Ill.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dallas City Police Department, Dallas Rural Fire Protection District, LaHarpe Police Department, Nauvoo Ambulance, Air Evac, and Med Force.

