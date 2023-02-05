WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 3) QHS Blue Devils Share Their Thoughts On Facing Moline’s Big Man On The WB6 Hardwood Tonight In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High basketball team already knows the challenge they face tonight on the hardwood will be a tough one when they tip-off against Moline. The contest will feature the two top teams in the Western Big Six Conference standings. QHS stands at (9-1) in the conference with their only loss coming against (10-0) MHS on December 16.

The (20-3) Blue Devils already understand that if the hope to beat (22-3) Moline at Blue Devil Gym this evening, they have to find a way to contain 6-foot-10 Owen Freeman. The University of Iowa signee is a force in the paint on both ends of floor, but QHS has a few plans in place to try and keep Freeman in check. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Quincy’s Keshaun Thomas and Bradley Longcor, III to get their thoughts on slowing down Moline’s “Man in The Middle!”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.