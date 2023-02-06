Athletic booster club hosts Chili Cook-Off to help student athletes

Quincy University athletic booster club hosts fundraiser to help support Hawks athletic programs.
Quincy University athletic booster club hosts fundraiser to help support Hawks athletic programs.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University’s Booster Club hosted its 33rd annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday.

Quincy University’s annual John Funke Memorial Chili Cook-Off was hosted by the Mart Heinen Booster Club in hopes of raising money to help some athletic funds.

QU Mart Heinen Booster Club President Andy Tappe said the club and community cares about the athletes and wants to help where they can.

“We donate to help the athletic teams that need a little bit extra cash whether that be for their locker rooms, uniforms or anything else they might need and any outside fundraising,” Tappe said.

Tappe said they continue to fundraise to help students have the opportunity to live their dreams as a college athlete.

“I dreamt of being a student athlete since I was a little girl,” QU Women’s Volleyball player Makayla Eckel said.

Eckel said she’s thankful for the fundraiser and the booster club for helping make her dreams come true.

“It’s everything you could have hoped it to be and more. I mean you make so many different connections with not only just your teammates but the community around you. You’re apart of something that’s so much bigger than just the sport that you’re in,” Eckel said.

For some athletes it’s about embracing a new community far from home. Netherland native student athlete Emma Wijnbergen said she’s thankful for the opportunities QU and the community has given her.

“It’s great to be a part of such a big community. Not like just the women’s volleyball team, but the whole athlete community, the whole Quincy University community,” Wijnbergen said.

The event saw 12 competitors this year and allowed community members to interact with multiple of the athletic programs.

The next Mart Heinen Athletic Booster Club fundraiser will be their golf outing which will be held in May.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County first responders
Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff deputy involved in fatal crash
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor
Fire destroys Liberty garage
Fire destroys Liberty garage

Latest News

Homeless shelter sees record breaking high of occupants and seeks the help of the community for...
Homeless shelter seeks community help after record breaking amount of occupants
McDonough District Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Edwin Card, said even though numbers...
COVID-19, RSV and flu cases dramatically decline, health professionals still urge caution
Normal highs for this week are in the mid 30s. The pink line represents the normal or average...
Early spring-like temps and some rain
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident