Athletic booster club hosts Chili Cook-Off to help student athletes

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University’s Booster Club hosted its 33rd annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday.

Quincy University’s annual John Funke Memorial Chili Cook-Off was hosted by the Mart Heinen Booster Club in hopes of raising money to help some athletic funds.

QU Mart Heinen Booster Club President Andy Tappe said the club and community cares about the athletes and wants to help where they can.

“We donate to help the athletic teams that need a little bit extra cash whether that be for their locker rooms, uniforms or anything else they might need and any outside fundraising,” Tappe said.

Tappe said they continue to fundraise to help students have the opportunity to live their dreams as a college athlete.

“I dreamt of being a student athlete since I was a little girl,” QU Women’s Volleyball player Makayla Eckel said.

Eckel said she’s thankful for the fundraiser and the booster club for helping make her dreams come true.

“It’s everything you could have hoped it to be and more. I mean you make so many different connections with not only just your teammates but the community around you. You’re apart of something that’s so much bigger than just the sport that you’re in,” Eckel said.

For some athletes it’s about embracing a new community far from home. Netherland native student athlete Emma Wijnbergen said she’s thankful for the opportunities QU and the community has given her.

“It’s great to be a part of such a big community. Not like just the women’s volleyball team, but the whole athlete community, the whole Quincy University community,” Wijnbergen said.

The event saw 12 competitors this year and allowed community members to interact with multiple of the athletic programs.

The next Mart Heinen Athletic Booster Club fundraiser will be their golf outing which will be held in May.

