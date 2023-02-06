Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 6th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Nick Willer

Alissa Hobart

Easton Reavis

Glen Stark

Gayla Shumate

Teresa Dyer Thompson

Jamie Wellman

Lauren Allen

Ben Nash

Andrew Hunt

Asher Beck

Darlene Vaughn

George Whittaker

Ryan Neisen

Brayden Cochran

Duane Hambly

Gloria Hurh

Florence Iverson

Beverly Lutz

Marcia Moulden

Lance McGinnis

Brantley McGinnis

Bruce Spindler

ANNIVERSARIES

Cody & Heather Sommer

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 5th, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 6, 2023

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 6, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 3rd, 2023

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 4th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 2nd, 2023

Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 2, 2023

Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 2, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 1st, 2023

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 1, 2023

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 1, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 31st, 2023

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 31, 2023

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 31, 2023