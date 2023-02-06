A couple of bouts of rain for the region this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - After high temperatures on Monday that were in the mid-to-upper 50s, a cold front will swing through the area and drop our temperatures down to the mid to upper 40s through midweek. This cold front will also spark scattered showers that develop just ahead of the cold front. The showers should exit the area by early Tuesday morning. For the rest of Tuesday, a cloudy sky will then become gradually clear. Rain again overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday and then rain looks likely on Thursday. After Thursday’s rain, we will have cooler temperatures but nothing too cold.

The pink line represents our average high temps for this week (Brian Inman)

Friday’s temps while cooler, will be close to what is normal for daytime highs in the mid-30s, with overnight lows on Friday night into Saturday morning down in the low 20s. Saturday and Sunday will begin another warm-up for the region. We do expect to see sunny to mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures on Saturday in the low 40s and high temperatures on Sunday in the mid-50s. It appears our mild stretch of weather is going to continue through the middle part of February if not beyond. As it stands right now, there are just a few hiccups where the temperatures drop down to near normal. That first hiccup is Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.