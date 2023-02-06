Douglas Community Services to receive $1 million USDA grant

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday they are awarding Douglas Community Services a $1 million grant through the Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program.

Congressman Sam Graves requested that Douglas Community Services should receive the grant.

USDA Rural Development Director Kyle Wilkens said this money will help the non-profit organization finance its new facility.

“USDA Rural Development is proud to be involved with this project and to be assisting Douglass Community Services in financing their new facility. This is a perfect example of how our Community Facilities Grants can assist with the needs of our rural Missouri communities,” Wilkens said.

Douglas Community Services plans to put the grant towards constructing a new 8,000-square-foot steel building for offices, a thrift store, a community room and a food pantry.

The charity is currently housed at the former Hannibal Medical Center, but officials said that building has “reached the end of its useful life.”

Graves has been determined to help Douglas Community Services so they can continue serving the community.

“For more than a half-century, they’ve been dedicated to providing faith-based charitable services and resources to those who need it most. That need continues to grow and this will give Douglass the ability to provide much-needed help to families and individuals throughout Northeast Missouri,” Graves said.

The USDA said this project is estimated to benefit at least 123,868 people in Northeast Missouri.

