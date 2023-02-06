February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month

QUINCY (WGEM) - In the animal care world, February is recognized as National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month.

Quincy Human Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said it’s important to get your pets spayed or neutered due to the immense population of dogs and cats locally, nationally and even globally.

She said a female cat that has not been spayed could have up to 3 litters a year. That means a single cat could have up to 100 kittens in her lifetime.

Brumbaugh said getting your pets spayed or neutered is key to keeping the population down

“There is hundreds of thousands of animals nationwide that are in shelters needing homes,” Brumbaugh said. “When we spay and neuter our animals or spay and neuter a, maybe it’s a neighborhood cat, we are cutting down on the number of unwanted litters in a community.”

Brumbaugh said the Quincy Humane Society offers a low cost spay-neuter clinic. If you are interested you can visit the Humane Society at 1701 N. 36th St. to make an appointment or call 217-223-8786.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.