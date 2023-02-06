February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month

Quincy Humane Society kitty
Quincy Humane Society kitty(WGEM)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - In the animal care world, February is recognized as National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month.

Quincy Human Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said it’s important to get your pets spayed or neutered due to the immense population of dogs and cats locally, nationally and even globally.

She said a female cat that has not been spayed could have up to 3 litters a year. That means a single cat could have up to 100 kittens in her lifetime.

Brumbaugh said getting your pets spayed or neutered is key to keeping the population down

“There is hundreds of thousands of animals nationwide that are in shelters needing homes,” Brumbaugh said. “When we spay and neuter our animals or spay and neuter a, maybe it’s a neighborhood cat, we are cutting down on the number of unwanted litters in a community.”

Brumbaugh said the Quincy Humane Society offers a low cost spay-neuter clinic. If you are interested you can visit the Humane Society at 1701 N. 36th St. to make an appointment or call 217-223-8786.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Hancock County first responders
Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Lincoln-Douglas Elementary Books Change Lives
Lincoln-Douglas Elementary Books Change Lives
Road closed graphic.
Two Quincy roads closed for water service repair
Iowans will have to wait a bit longer to take advantage of the new mobile ID.
Iowa DOT delays Mobile ID app to make it safer
Palmyra Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers said the project could span five years, and...
Palmyra plans for new 1.5 miles of trail at Flower City Park