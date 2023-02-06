Hannibal dispensary ready to ramp up recreational marijuana sales

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal’s lone dispensary, COCO Dispensaries is working to prepare for an influx in customers now that recreational marijuana sales are legal in Missouri.

While they did have some customers on Friday, they anticipate recreational sales to ramp up this week as word gets out and the store extends its hours.

Store manager Kollin Kapfer said normally they see between 40 to 80 customers a day. He said they’re not sure just how many people they’ll get now. He said the closest dispensaries in their area are in Mexico and Troy.

Kapfer said he’s also expecting Illinois residents will make the drive to Hannibal to shop there.

“They have different tax rates and all that kind of thing so I imagine we’ll see not only people from the immediate area but from surrounding areas as well,” HE said.

He said they have been trying to stock up on product to be able to meet the increased demand.

Kopfer said they anticipate flower marijuana and edibles to be the most popular items.

The city of Hannibal has also been preparing as well.

City attorney James Lemon said while it felt like the city was under a time crunch to prepare, they are making sure to follow the constitutional provisions outlined by the amendment legalizing recreational sales.

He said when it comes to where marijuana can be sold the city’s medical marijuana provision can incorporate recreational marijuana.

He said the city is preparing a ballot initiative in April in regards to a three percent sales tax so marijuana sales can benefit the city.

“It would go directly directly to the general revenue fund so what people are gonna see is if that passes, they are gonna see an increase in money that can be spent on roads and street lights and things like that ,” Lemon said.

He said they aren’t sure how much revenue could be generated as they’re still unsure of the number of sales they’ll see.

He is hoping those that are coming from Illinois or outside of Hannibal follow the rules when coming into town to purchase marijuana.

