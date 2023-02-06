Homeless shelter seeks community help after record breaking amount of occupants

By Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Homeless shelter sees record breaking high of occupants. Quincy’s Salvation Army 14 bed shelter recently housed 29 individuals.

Due to the overflow of residents, The Salvation Army is in need of personal hygiene donations.

Shampoo, soap, deodorant, female hygiene products, socks for men and women, toothbrushes, toothpaste warm hats and gloves are the main items needed.

Salvation Army Major Shelly McClintock said The Salvation Army will continue to serve the community needs even if the number of occupants continues to rise.

“Our hope is to just continue to build relationships and to support them however we can and so I hope no one would ever feel ashamed or embarrassed to come seek assistance at The Salvation Army, that’s why we’re here, that’s what our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination and that’s every day of the year,” McClintock said.

McClintock said even a simple pair of socks or a bar of soap can change the quality of someone’s life.

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Family Services Office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, The Salvation Army Kroc Center Collection Box during open hours, and The Salvation Army Shelter at any time.

