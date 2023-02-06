Hospital Report: February 6, 2023
Deaths:
Sandra Louise Seals, age 80, of Quincy, died February 4 at her home in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Births:
Luke & Halie Heinecke of Golden, IL...boy
Nathanael & Christine Reed of Quincy, IL....girl
Jordan Hudson & Haven Boden of Quincy, IL....boy
Myles & Kenya Vaughn of Quincy, IL...boy
Dashavon Givens of Quincy, IL...girl
Kohl Schuckman & Nicole Brown of Quincy, IL...girl
