Hospital Report: February 6, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Sandra Louise Seals, age 80, of Quincy, died February 4 at her home in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Luke & Halie Heinecke of Golden, IL...boy

Nathanael & Christine Reed of Quincy, IL....girl

Jordan Hudson & Haven Boden of Quincy, IL....boy

Myles & Kenya Vaughn of Quincy, IL...boy

Dashavon Givens of Quincy, IL...girl

Kohl Schuckman & Nicole Brown of Quincy, IL...girl

