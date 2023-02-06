Iowa DOT delays Mobile ID app to make it safer

Iowans will have to wait a bit longer to take advantage of the new mobile ID.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans will have to wait a bit longer to take advantage of the new Mobile ID app that brings your driver’s license to your phone.

The application was supposed to be unveiled last year. However, new national and international security standards have delayed the rollout in Iowa, with the DOT still needing more time to work on software safety issues.

When it does roll out, the app will house your photo and other personal information, just like your license.

It will also have a QR code you can use to share your ID with anyone who needs it.

“It’s a contactless way to show your identity and there is a lot of security measures in place for it that our citizens will like,” Toni Smith with the Iowa DOT said.

Drivers also say they’re excited about it.

“I actually really like the idea especially with the digital age everything is in my phone so that makes it more convenient than carrying around a hard copy of it,” Iowa driver Cassie Walrod said.

The mobile ID does not replace your physical ID.

There’s no timeline for when the new mobile app will be introduced.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Hancock County first responders
Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Quincy Humane Society kitty
February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month
Lincoln-Douglas Elementary Books Change Lives
Lincoln-Douglas Elementary Books Change Lives
Road closed graphic.
Two Quincy roads closed for water service repair
Palmyra Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers said the project could span five years, and...
Palmyra plans for new 1.5 miles of trail at Flower City Park