Lincoln-Douglas Elementary challenges students to read

QUINCY (WGEM) -The students at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary are taking part in their second annual Books Change Our Lives event this week. The weeklong event kicked off Sunday, Feb. 5 with a family read night.

Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School is challenging their students to read with a purpose. The weeklong challenge was created in hopes of sparking a new relationship between students and books.

Lincoln-Douglas third grade teacher Kelly Obert said the challenge is opening up new learning opportunities for students.

“Every book you read is a different story or a different scenario that a kid can relate to, so reading such a variety of books is so useful to them to see what their life could be like in this way or that way or relate to something that maybe they’ve gone through in their life,” Obert said.

Not only is the reading challenge changing students’ perspectives on books, but they’re also changing how students relate to adults within the community. Abigail Bond is a student in Obert’s 3rd grade class. She said that Obert’s reading is her favorite.

“When she’s reading the book, the book seems like I’m actually doing it,” Abigail said.

Abigail said she loves the way Obert’s reading makes her feel.

“When I see her I’m like okay, I’m safe,” Abigail said.

Obert said her goal in the weeklong program is to make it bigger than just this week’s challenge.

“Reading to them, continuing to read to them, just lets them know ‘you can do all of these things and you can feel safe that other people have done it and you can be just like them and do it too,’” Obert said.

Obert said it’s important for the students to see the impact books have had on the community guest speakers.

“There’s people in the community that really care and how they had to go through school to read and do all of the things just like the students are doing right now. So seeing them now as grown ups that are kind and loving and mature and having them read to them I think is a really good way for them to have role models from the community,” Obert said.

Guest speakers will include individuals from the Quincy Police Department and City Hall members, as well as speakers from community athletic programs.

