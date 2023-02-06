Missouri recreational marijuana sales topped $8 million in the first weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Marijuana dispensaries reported nearly $8.6 million in sales for Missouri’s first weekend of recreational sales.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the preliminary numbers on Monday. With the 6 percent tax imposed on recreational marijuana in the state, tax revenue totaled around $510,000 for the first three days. Municipalities may add a 3 percent tax for recreational marijuana.

Sales more than doubled the sales of medical marijuana in its first weekend. Medical marijuana in Missouri is taxed at 4 percent.

Sales for Friday, February 3 are: medical marijuana sales totaled, $1,996,590.36 and consumer sales totaled, $3,008,181.35 for a combined total of $5,004,771.71.

Sales for Saturday, February 4 are: medical marijuana sales totaled, $1,302,660.51 and consumer sales totaled, $3,332,684.03 for a combined total of $4,635,344.54.

Sales for Sunday, February 5 are: medical marijuana sales totaled, $889,813.59 and consumer sales totaled, $2,160,035.23 for a combined total of $3,049,848.82.

