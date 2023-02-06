Missouri recreational marijuana sales topped $8 million in the first weekend

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Marijuana dispensaries reported nearly $8.6 million in sales for Missouri’s first weekend of recreational sales.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the preliminary numbers on Monday. With the 6 percent tax imposed on recreational marijuana in the state, tax revenue totaled around $510,000 for the first three days. Municipalities may add a 3 percent tax for recreational marijuana.

Sales more than doubled the sales of medical marijuana in its first weekend. Medical marijuana in Missouri is taxed at 4 percent.

  • Sales for Friday, February 3 are: medical marijuana sales totaled, $1,996,590.36 and consumer sales totaled, $3,008,181.35 for a combined total of $5,004,771.71.
  • Sales for Saturday, February 4 are: medical marijuana sales totaled, $1,302,660.51 and consumer sales totaled, $3,332,684.03 for a combined total of $4,635,344.54.
  • Sales for Sunday, February 5 are: medical marijuana sales totaled, $889,813.59 and consumer sales totaled, $2,160,035.23 for a combined total of $3,049,848.82.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Hancock County first responders
Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

The students at Lincoln Douglas Elementary are taking part in their second annual books change...
Lincoln-Douglas Elementary challenges students to read
Palmyra plans for new 1.5 miles of trail at Flower City Park
Palmyra plans for new 1.5 miles of trail at Flower City Park - clipped version
Rain looks likely Thursday
A couple of bouts of rain for the region this week
Quincy Humane Society kitty
February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month