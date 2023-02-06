Palmyra plans for new 1.5 miles of trail at Flower City Park

Palmyra Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers said the project could span five years, and...
Palmyra Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers said the project could span five years, and hopes to begin phase one this fall.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - After receiving a $103,000 donation, Palmyra Parks & Recreation is planning to begin a three-phase project that would add 1.5 miles of ADA accessible trails to Flower City Park.

Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers said the donation came from John Hutcherson, who graduated from Palmyra High School in 1952 and went on to become a cardiologist in Colorado.

“What he was wanting to do with those funds was something that promoted cardiovascular health,” Meyers said.

Meyers said he also plans to apply for matching state grants that would allow for the completion of the entire project, which he said could take up to five years.

The trail will connect to existing nature trails while also adding parking areas, a trailhead kiosk and upgraded restrooms.

“Right now when people come out to the park, they share roadways with drivers, bikers and things like that,” Meyers added. “This would be something that will be utilized in the spot of the park that we don’t use.”

Meyers said he hopes to begin phase one of the project this fall. That would include half of the stretch of the trail and handicap parking area.

Palmyra Parks Trail Plan
Palmyra Parks Trail Plan(Doug Meyers)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Hancock County first responders
Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff deputy involved in fatal crash
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Road closed graphic.
Two Quincy roads closed for water service repair
HBPW Water main repairs
Portion of Chestnut Street in Hannibal impacted by water main repairs
Douglass Community Services new center
Douglas Community Services to receive $1 million USDA grant
Recreational marijuana set to be legal today
Hannibal dispensary ready to ramp up recreational marijuana sales