Palmyra plans for new 1.5 miles of trail at Flower City Park

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - After receiving a $103,000 donation, Palmyra Parks & Recreation is planning to begin a three-phase project that would add 1.5 miles of ADA accessible trails to Flower City Park.

Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers said the donation came from John Hutcherson, who graduated from Palmyra High School in 1952 and went on to become a cardiologist in Colorado.

“What he was wanting to do with those funds was something that promoted cardiovascular health,” Meyers said.

Meyers said he also plans to apply for matching state grants that would allow for the completion of the entire project, which he said could take up to five years.

The trail will connect to existing nature trails while also adding parking areas, a trailhead kiosk and upgraded restrooms.

“Right now when people come out to the park, they share roadways with drivers, bikers and things like that,” Meyers added. “This would be something that will be utilized in the spot of the park that we don’t use.”

Meyers said he hopes to begin phase one of the project this fall. That would include half of the stretch of the trail and handicap parking area.

Palmyra Parks Trail Plan (Doug Meyers)

