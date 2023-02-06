Portion of Chestnut Street in Hannibal impacted by water main repairs

HBPW Water main repairs
HBPW Water main repairs(Hannibal Board of Public Works)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Board of Public Works water crews said they will be making emergency repairs to a water main from the 1900 block to the 2100 block of Chestnut Street on Monday.

HBPW said a small section of Richmond Street will also be impacted and the repairs will begin around 12:30 p.m.

During the repair, water for residents in the area will be disconnected.

