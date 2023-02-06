QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting

QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is on the lookout for Aaron J. Gallaher, 19, of Quincy, in connection with the Bonansinga Drive shooting that took place on Jan. 17.

Police reported that Gallaher is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes that stands at 5 foot and 6 inches tall. They said Gallaher weighs 130 pounds.

Police said Gallaher’s last reported address is in the 2500 block of Rebecca Court.

Police said they got a report of shots fired around 8:12 p.m. at 1021 Bonansinga Drive.

No one was injured in the shooting, which police said indicates that the parties involved know each other.

Initially, police identified another man as a suspect, but later said that he is no longer considered a suspect.

QPD is asking anyone with information on Gallaher’s whereabouts to call 217-228-4470 or the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

Police said if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County first responders
Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff deputy involved in fatal crash
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple plead guilty to Capitol riot misdemeanor
Fire destroys Liberty garage
Fire destroys Liberty garage

Latest News

Homeless shelter sees record breaking high of occupants and seeks the help of the community for...
Homeless shelter seeks community help after record breaking amount of occupants
Quincy University athletic booster club hosts fundraiser to help support Hawks athletic programs.
Athletic booster club hosts Chili Cook-Off to help student athletes
McDonough District Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Edwin Card, said even though numbers...
COVID-19, RSV and flu cases dramatically decline, health professionals still urge caution
Normal highs for this week are in the mid 30s. The pink line represents the normal or average...
Early spring-like temps and some rain