QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is on the lookout for Aaron J. Gallaher, 19, of Quincy, in connection with the Bonansinga Drive shooting that took place on Jan. 17.

Police reported that Gallaher is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes that stands at 5 foot and 6 inches tall. They said Gallaher weighs 130 pounds.

Police said Gallaher’s last reported address is in the 2500 block of Rebecca Court.

Police said they got a report of shots fired around 8:12 p.m. at 1021 Bonansinga Drive.

No one was injured in the shooting, which police said indicates that the parties involved know each other.

Initially, police identified another man as a suspect, but later said that he is no longer considered a suspect.

QPD is asking anyone with information on Gallaher’s whereabouts to call 217-228-4470 or the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

Police said if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

