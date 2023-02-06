Two Quincy roads closed for water service repair

Road closed graphic.
Road closed graphic.(MGN/ Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy will be closing portions of two Quincy roads this week for water service repair.

Quincy Central Services reported that the South northbound lane of North 24th Street from Wisman Lane to Turner Road will be closed from now until Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. At this time, traffic will be shifted to the center lane.

Central Services will also close South 14th Street between Kentucky and State Street at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and will reopen the road at 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 8.

These sections of the roadway will be closed to repair water service.

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving near construction work and to use an alternate travel route when possible.

