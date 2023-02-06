Warm and Windy Monday

After quite the spring-like weekend, the warm weather will continue for Monday but with a catch. As low pressure strengthens in the Plains and high pressure builds to the East, the pressure change between the two will set up for quite a breezy day across the Tri-States. High temperatures on Monday will rise into the upper 50′s to around 60 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies and winds gusting as high as 40mph.

A weak cold front will slide through during the overnight hours and will bring the chance for a couple showers to the region. Behind the front, Tuesday will see temperatures a touch cooler, in the 40′s. Better rain chances move in midweek, especially Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Behind this system lurks another quick shot of cooler air to end the week.

