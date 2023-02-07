Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at its ranch.(Warm Springs Ranch)
By Gabe Swartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdale family has recently added a few new faces.

Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has four new members of the herd.

“The road ahead for these four foals is going to be incredible,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch.

Representatives with the ranch said the foals are doing well, and football fans can meet them for the first time during a Super Bowl event on Feb. 12.

“Now is your chance to meet these little guys before they grow up and become famous,” Trout said.

Guests at the event will be able to enjoy the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles along with taking photos with the Budweiser Clydesdale family.

According to ranch representatives, Clydesdale foals stand about 3 feet tall, weigh roughly 150 pounds, and can walk within hours of being born.

Clydesdales also must go through years of training before becoming eligible to join one of the three traveling teams featured by the brewing company.

