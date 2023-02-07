Brown Co. School District to invest $2.8M for roof improvements

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Brown County Public Schools will be making improvements in response to the hail storm that took place in the Tri-States back in 2021.

The district’s superintendent Lan Eberle said the school is putting $2.8 million toward an entire roof overlay on both the middle and high schools.

“The roofs were deemed a total loss,” Eberle said. “There’s no short-term issues with the roof and we aren’t having excessive leaking or anything. It’s more just what damage its done for the long run.”

Eberle said rather than an entire roof replacement, the overlay would involve putting another layer of sheet metal on top of the existing roof.

He said because of that, they would be able to make this improvement during the school year.

Eberle said the overlay will start as soon as the supplies arrive.

