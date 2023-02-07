Hospital Report: February 7, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Karen Sue (Hall) La Sala, loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, and friend, passed away February 5 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL surrounded by her children. Davis Funeral Home.

Wilma Carlene Finley, age 93, of Quincy, died on February 6 at Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Warren Keith Foglesong, 65, of Hannibal, MO, passed away February 5 at his home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Peggy “Peg” Wellman, age 88, of Quincy, died February 6 at Sunset Home in Quincy. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Jackie L. Scarbrough, 84, of Hannibal, MO, passed away February 6, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

There are no births today

