Kahoka residents head to polls to vote on $8M water system bond

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - Residents in Kahoka, Missouri, will head to the polls Tuesday in Missouri’s 2023 bond election.

Kahoka residents will be voting on an $8 million upgrade to their water system. This is the only issue in the Tri-States for the 2023 bond election.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The question

City officials said the water is safe to drink, but in efforts to fix their water system, they’re asking residents to approve an $8 million bond that would go toward replacing the water main and installing a new infiltration system.

Kahoka engineer Nathan Kirchner ensures the city’s water is tested for iron every day.

And every day, his samples test positive for levels of iron and manganese.

Kahoka’s existing water system is 50 years old.

Alderman and former mayor Larry Young said it was originally estimated to last about 20 years, so it’s past due for an upgrade.

“There’s nothing wrong as far as drinkability, but we’re trying to eliminate some of the iron and some of the problems that’s in the water and the only way to be able to do that would be to change the system for what it goes to,” Young said.

Clark County Water District Manager, Dan Dover, said he thinks instead of asking Kahoka voters to approve an $8-million bond for repairs, city officials should source the county’s water to residents.

Voters recently approved a $15-million bond for enhancements to the Clark County Water District, so Dover thinks the county is in a perfect place to supply.

“We have put back up generators, they’re being installed at our wells and booster stations, the in-treatment plant in the event of power outages or you know, ice storm, tornado, anything like that, hopefully, we could still supply everybody,” Dover said.

Young said the city would rather pay to restore its old system than allow the county to supply residents water.

“Is it better to have two facilities the ability to produce water?” Young said. “And when one has an emergency and they need that water, and we have the ability to pass the water, and we do pass the water onto them, they do buy water from us occasionally.”

If voters approve the issue, officials said, residents will see a monthly water bill increase of about 37% until the bond is paid off.

If you live in Wayland, Missouri, you most likely get your water from the city of Kahoka.

But, since you don’t live in city limits, you won’t be able to vote on the bond.

Dover said Wayland residents don’t need to worry about an increased bill because Wayland officials have signed onto a 20-year contract with the Clark County Water District. That plan will go into effect on March 1.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.