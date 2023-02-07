Macomb police investigate death on Wheeler Circle

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Macomb Police Department (MPD) reported Tuesday afternoon that they are conducting a death investigation at 1680 E Wheeler Circle.

MPD reported officers began the investigation at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said there is no active threat to the community or residents of Wheeler Circle.

Macomb School District Superintendant Patrick Twomey said four children lived in the home and they are currently staying with other family members.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD will continue to thoroughly investigate this matter and is asking for the public’s patience and cooperation in advance.

MPD was assisted by Life Guard Ambulance, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Western Illinois University’s Office of Public Safety, the Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations, as well as the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

