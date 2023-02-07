Macomb police investigate death on Wheeler Circle

1680 E Wheeler Circle
1680 E Wheeler Circle(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Macomb Police Department (MPD) reported Tuesday afternoon that they are conducting a death investigation at 1680 E Wheeler Circle.

MPD reported officers began the investigation at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said there is no active threat to the community or residents of Wheeler Circle.

Macomb School District Superintendant Patrick Twomey said four children lived in the home and they are currently staying with other family members.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD will continue to thoroughly investigate this matter and is asking for the public’s patience and cooperation in advance.

MPD was assisted by Life Guard Ambulance, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Western Illinois University’s Office of Public Safety, the Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations, as well as the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Latest News

QMG Play Of The Week
QMG Play Of The Week
.
Kahoka residents head to polls to vote on $8M water system bond
Sunset Senior Living Construction update
New Sunset Senior Living facility plans move forward
Doctors said the medical group hit the milestone in January 2023 and they said its saving you...
QMG Surgery Center reached its 10,000th surgery