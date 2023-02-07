Mount Sterling hosts 3rd annual Chocolate Crawl

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - An Action Brown County shop local event is combining chocolate and family fun at the 3rd annual Chocolate Crawl.

Several businesses will be open with chocolates, discounts, activities and a raffle.

“The Brown County Animal Rescue is also putting on a scavenger hunt,” said ABC’s executive director Alex Geisler. “They’ll have Valentine’s themed pictures of cats and dogs in various businesses. People can snap a selfie with them, post it on Facebook and tag them, and they will be entered in a local drawing.”

Geisler said the Chocolate Crawl is a great way to boost the local economy during one of the slowest seasons of the year.

The Chocolate Crawl will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Some participating businesses include, but are not limited to:

Kassing Lumber Co.

Brews Coffeehouse and Cafe

Simply Shiloh Boutique

Tastee Treat

You can stay up to date on other additions here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.