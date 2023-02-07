Mount Sterling Park District plans online auction for splash pad

By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Mt. Sterling Park District is continuing their efforts to bring a splash pad to Joel Oliver Memorial Park.

In December the district hosted their first fundraiser, a comedy show, to meet their goal of $500,000.

“We raised a little over $5,000 that night,” said the park district’s president Chris Kassing.

Kassing said they are getting ready for their second of many fundraisers to come, an online auction.

While the auction itself is not open yet, Kassing said right now they are taking donations. So far they are standing at about 40 items they can auction off, but hope for more.

“We have things like a cedar-lined oak chest that’s handmade by a local man,” Kassing said. “We also have Cardinal’s tickets, a firepit, a beef bundle.”

Kassing said they are open to taking any items from any community.

“Some people are auctioning off their talent”, Kassing said. “We have two guided deer hunts that someone has donated.”

Kassing said the auction will go live on March 18. The donation window will close a week before that.

To donate items for the auction, you can call Kassing at 217-653-3338 or drop off items at Kassing Lumber during regular business hours.

