New Sunset Senior Living facility plans move forwards

QUINCY (WGEM) - After getting state approval, those at Sunset Living say their plan for a new building is another step closer to becoming a reality.

CEO Jerry Neal said they got approved for a Certificate of Need on January 31, allowing them to move forward with the process of demolishing their current facility and building a new skilled nursing facility.

Neal said their contractors will submit their plans to the state at the end of March. He said they want to start construction around the middle of June and expect it to take 12 to 14 months.

He said it’s urgent they get started on the building this year as their current one is a financial drain.

“The layout of the building, the size of the nursing units, and the way you have to staff them, just the overall overhead of the building, utility costs, just everything is so inefficient in this building,” Neal said.

Neal said they have secured $34 million for construction and are still working to raise $5.5 million to help cover the cost of new equipment and furniture.

He said $3.5 million is being covered by credit and they’ve raised roughly $1 million, though they’re planning on fundraising as much as they can.

Neal said they are still working to determine when they’ll demolish their current building. He said it depends on the availability of the financing.

Neal said they are excited because they’ll be able to provide more care to their residents.

Therapy Director Terry Montgomery said their current facility is dated and it’s not always easy for residents and staff to access the places they need to go.

He said in addition to making it easier to get around, they will also have new and updated equipment for their residents.

“We’ve also got a new track system that’s going to help us with some ambulation with patients to help with suspension ambulation so that’s going to be a great addition to our gym that we don’t have now,” Montgomery said.

He said this can help residents who are recovering from orthopedics or spinal surgeries, or bariatrics as well who need assistance walking or moving to recover. He also said the updated facility would allow them to expand the number of staff they have as well.

