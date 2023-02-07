New Sunset Senior Living facility plans move forwards

Sunset Senior Living Construction update
Sunset Senior Living Construction update(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - After getting state approval, those at Sunset Living say their plan for a new building is another step closer to becoming a reality.

CEO Jerry Neal said they got approved for a Certificate of Need on January 31, allowing them to move forward with the process of demolishing their current facility and building a new skilled nursing facility.

Neal said their contractors will submit their plans to the state at the end of March. He said they want to start construction around the middle of June and expect it to take 12 to 14 months.

He said it’s urgent they get started on the building this year as their current one is a financial drain.

“The layout of the building, the size of the nursing units, and the way you have to staff them, just the overall overhead of the building, utility costs, just everything is so inefficient in this building,” Neal said.

Neal said they have secured $34 million for construction and are still working to raise $5.5 million to help cover the cost of new equipment and furniture.

He said $3.5 million is being covered by credit and they’ve raised roughly $1 million, though they’re planning on fundraising as much as they can.

Neal said they are still working to determine when they’ll demolish their current building. He said it depends on the availability of the financing.

Neal said they are excited because they’ll be able to provide more care to their residents.

Therapy Director Terry Montgomery said their current facility is dated and it’s not always easy for residents and staff to access the places they need to go.

He said in addition to making it easier to get around, they will also have new and updated equipment for their residents.

“We’ve also got a new track system that’s going to help us with some ambulation with patients to help with suspension ambulation so that’s going to be a great addition to our gym that we don’t have now,” Montgomery said.

He said this can help residents who are recovering from orthopedics or spinal surgeries, or bariatrics as well who need assistance walking or moving to recover. He also said the updated facility would allow them to expand the number of staff they have as well.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash
Hancock County first responders
Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond

Latest News

.
Kahoka residents head to polls to vote on $8M water system bond
Culver-Stockton College Plays Host To Clarke On The College Hardwood In Canton
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 1) Culver-Stockton Wildcats Return To Action On The College Hardwood Against Clarke University
Doctors said the medical group hit the milestone in January 2023 and they said its saving you...
The Quincy Medical Group Surgery Center reached its 10,000th surgery
Officials said this comes as 10 more properties were added to its ‘Fix or Flatten’ program.
Quincy officials say they’re working to make neighborhoods safer