The Quincy Medical Group Surgery Center reached its 10,000th surgery

QUINCY (WGEM) - Doctors said the medical group hit the milestone in January 2023 and they said its saving you money in the long run and providing care closer to home.

“We have brought the price of healthcare down in the area, which is amazing, for our patients, our community and even our own families. I mean we offer a really excellent state of the art facility and its really the team her that really what makes this. It’s our special sauce, they’ve really helped us get to this point,” QMG Ophthalmologist Dr. Abram Geisendorfer said.

Geisendorfer said they opened in the fall of 2021. He said it takes a while to get insurers on board. He said elective surgeries that were postponed right after the COVID-19 pandemic are getting rescheduled, so they’re seeing an increase in patient volume.

“It’s really the staff that makes it so great for patients and it makes it easy to deliver top-notch care,” Geisendorfer said.

He said they’ve caught up on backlogged procedures and anticipates they’ll complete at least 10,000 surgeries annually moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.