Quincy officials say they’re working to make neighborhoods safer

By Charity Bell
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday night, Quincy City officials said 10 more properties were added to its ‘Fix or Flatten’ program. It’s a program that addresses dilapidated and neglected buildings.

The city’s Inspection Director, Michael Seaver said, the next step is going through the legal process.

He said, some properties might have extensive fire damage or they’ve been sitting vacant for so long, they now pose a threat to safety and the city has to tear them down.

”These are dangerous structures and we’re pursuing them under the state’s Unsafe Properties Act. So most of them, there either isn’t a responsive owner anymore, some are heavily damaged by fire, there’s no way to board them and secure them against unlawful entry,” Seaver said. “Others have been neglected for so long or are passed the point that’s its feasible to make the repairs. So unfortunately the city has to step in and perform the demolitions to protect public safety.”

Seaver said, they have money budgeted from this fiscal year that ends in April 30, 2023, which they can put towards covering the legal process for each of the 10 properties. He said the legal process is about $2,000 per building and it can take up to four months to finish notice requirements before the demolitions happen.

He said, they’ll start tearing down the buildings after the legal process is completed. Each demolition costs about $15,000.

He said, for the last few years the program has gotten help from state grants, but it’s generally covered by the city’s general fund revenues.

Seaver said, they should have additional money that will roll over from this current fiscal year. The hope is, that money would be used to add up to another 12 properties come fall.

