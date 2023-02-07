Rain in the Forecast

After another dry and relatively mild day on Tuesday, rain will return to the forecast.

Behind an early morning cold front, temperatures Tuesday morning will fall into the mid to upper 30′s. Through the afternoon hours, sunshine should peak out from the clouds which will help temperatures to warm back into the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees. Those with more clouds will stay cooler, those with more sunshine will see a better chance of hitting the 50 degree mark. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight, especially across Southern counties. Temps will fall a few degrees below freezing overnight.

Clouds will build back in on Wednesday as our next system approaches. Rain chances will begin to increase through the afternoon hours, with the best shot of precipitation being Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Some locations could see rainfall amounts around a half an inch or more. A few snowflakes may mix in Thursday morning, especially across Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa. High temps Thursday will still be above average but a cooler shot of air moves in for Friday.

