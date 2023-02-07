Rain in the Forecast

Rainfall amounts could exceed a half inch across the region Wednesday night.
Rainfall amounts could exceed a half inch across the region Wednesday night.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After another dry and relatively mild day on Tuesday, rain will return to the forecast.

Behind an early morning cold front, temperatures Tuesday morning will fall into the mid to upper 30′s. Through the afternoon hours, sunshine should peak out from the clouds which will help temperatures to warm back into the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees. Those with more clouds will stay cooler, those with more sunshine will see a better chance of hitting the 50 degree mark. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight, especially across Southern counties. Temps will fall a few degrees below freezing overnight.

Clouds will build back in on Wednesday as our next system approaches. Rain chances will begin to increase through the afternoon hours, with the best shot of precipitation being Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Some locations could see rainfall amounts around a half an inch or more. A few snowflakes may mix in Thursday morning, especially across Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa. High temps Thursday will still be above average but a cooler shot of air moves in for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash
Hancock County first responders
Two are hospitalized after falling through ice in a Hancock County pond

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Mon Evening
StormTrak Weather Mon Evening
Rain looks likely Thursday
A couple of bouts of rain for the region this week
StromTrak Weather Monday Morning
StromTrak Weather Monday Morning
Winds could gust to near 40mph Monday afternoon.
Warm and Windy Monday