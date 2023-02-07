Rain, Thunder, Wind and a Wintry Mix

QUINCY (WGEM) - The forecast over the next 36 hours will be rather busy. We’ve got a lot going on. We have rain we have wind and we have the potential for a wintry mix. We start off Wednesday with the showers kicking in late in the day. By the time we get to the overnight hours, I would say there’s a 100% chance of rain. The area of low pressure that is sparking the showers may be close enough to the area and strong enough that we may hear a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday overnight through Thursday morning.

WEATHER ALERT; For wind that may gust from 40 to 50 miles per hour Thursday morning (Max Inman)

WEATHER ALERT: We expect a strong gusty wind to develop Thursday morning. Wind may gust from 40 to 50 miles per hour. The 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts will subside by noon Thursday. That stiff wind will kick in out of the west and that will also begin to drop our temperatures down. It may be cool enough to see a little bit of a rain-snow mix Thursday night. By Friday morning the wet weather will have exited the area and we will be left with a typical February day with high temperatures in the mid-30s and overnight low temperatures near 20. The weekend kicks in with some sunshine and the temperatures warming to the low 40s on Saturday. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday and temperatures will be warmer yet in the mid-50s. Our mild stretch of weather will continue through most of next week. Valentine’s Day might have some rain with temps in the mid-50s.

