Safe Kids Adams County works to educate community on burn awareness

QUINCY (WGEM) - National Burn Awareness week is Feb. 5 to Feb. 11.

Safe Kids Adams County is working to raise education on potential burn problems a parent, babysitter or any other child supervisor might experience.

The Safe Kids staff wants to raise awareness that burns don’t always come from a fire.

Adams County Health Department Educator Johanna Voss said it’s their job at the health department to remind guardians or further educate them on how to avoid dangerous scenarios that could lead to a burn. She said it’s good to continue having the conversation with your children about what could be harmful to them.

“It’s part of our job as a coalition to raise awareness,” Voss said. “So that our community can become educated and maybe it gives them an, ‘Oh, I need to check this and make sure I’ve set our water temperature on our water heater or have I talked to my kids as they’re moving around more? Do they know not to get near the stove while I am cooking?’”

Voss said burns often come from everyday things like drinking coffee or cooking dinner while holding your child.

“It’s more of that everyday routine items that we are used to doing and then, all of a sudden, kids are on the move a little bit more,” Voss said. “They want to be involved a little bit more. You have to take a step back and think about, ‘How do I involve my child in this, but at the same time keep them safe from getting hurt?”

Voss said it’s good to remember that a child’s skin is far more sensitive than an adults, so treat every potential burn as a real injury.

The Safe Kids staff said if your child does get burned, run the area under cool water, wrap with a clean cloth and seek professional attention.

