Two firefighters sworn for the Quincy Fire Department

The Quincy Fire Department is welcoming more staff members on board.
The Quincy Fire Department is welcoming more staff members on board.
By Charity Bell
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department is welcoming more staff members on board.

Two new firefighters were sworn in at the Quincy City Council meeting Monday night, Ryan Hill and Wade Murfin.

Council approved more than $19,000 to send the two through the firefighter academy this spring.

Meanwhile, the council approved a bid of $4,000 for estimates on repairs at the central fire station.

Aldermen also addressed foundational issues at the Quincy Regional Airport that are causing problems at the passenger terminal.

The airport director said the settling of the ground is causing the floor terrazzo to crack throughout the building. He said glass is also cracking on the first-level windows.

The councilmen approved $9,000 for structural design services to find a solution.

