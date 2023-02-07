Veteran QU baseball team ready to rake

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lance Logsdon has one goal for the Quincy University baseball team.

“That’s going to the World Series,” said the Hawks grad senior first baseman, who is the program’s career leader in home runs and RBI.

“It’s fun playing baseball and it’s fun to win. We have a really great group of experienced players and we need to play every game like it’s a Super Regional game.”

Putting up crooked numbers on the scoreboard probably won’t be an issue for Logsdon and the rest of the Hawks veteran lineup.

Grad senior first baseman Lance Logsdon is QU's all-time leader in home runs and RBI. (QU Photo/Max Bennett)

“We’ve got a lot of experienced hitters returning, six which were starters last year,” said Coach Matt Schissel, who is starting his second year.

“It’s a good problem to have. With the 10 freshmen, we brought in how do we get everybody a bite of the apple? That’s not a bad challenge.”

There are lofty preseason expectations for the Hawks and rightfully so with their sights firmly set on a berth in the World Series.

Last season, the Hawks were 37-25 overall and 15-9 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. QU advanced to the GLVC championship game, won the NCAA Div. II Midwest Regional but lost to conference foe Illinois-Springfield in the Super Regional.

This year, UIS was tabbed in the preseason coaches poll as the choice to win the GLVC title. The Hawks were picked to finish second in the conference.

QU is also ranked 20th in the NCBWA D-II Preseason Poll and the second-ranked team in the Midwest Region Poll so much is expected.

“We are really excited to get going,” said Schissel, whose team opens the season with a seven-game trip to Florida to play Tampa (3 games), St. Leo (1) and Rollins (3) starting Friday.

When the Hawks take the field, junior Luke Napleton (20 HR, 66 RBI, .329 average) will be behind the plate. He was an All-GLVC First Team selection last year and a NCBWA Midwest Region Preseason First Team choice.

QU catcher Luke Napleton was an All-GLVC First Team selection last year. (QU Photo/Max Bennett)

Logsdon (15, 56, .315) from Canton, Mo., will play first base. He is the program’s all-time leader in home runs (36) and RBI (159) and those numbers should increase even more.

The left side of the infield will be manned by a pair of veterans, junior shortstop Gino D’Alessio (8, 50, .358) and grad senior third baseman Nolan Wosman (14, 52, .329) from Palmyra, Mo.

In the outfield, seniors Brock Boynton (7, 39, .324) and Zach Parks (1, 33, .295) will patrol center field and right field.

Those six bats provided the bulk of the 496 runs the Hawks scored last year, which included 88 home runs and a .317 team batting average.

Schissel said three players are in competition to replace graduated All-GLVC Second Team pick Dayson Croes -- who recently signed a contract to play professionally in Canada -- at second base.

Croes was the Hawks’ second-leading hitter last season with a .343 batting average with 10 home runs and 62 RBIs while earning All-GLVC Second Team honors.

Sophomore Logan Voth from Mendon (Unity), junior J.D. Ortiz, and freshman Joe Huffman are candidates to replace Croes.

A couple of physically imposing players will get a look with sophomore Adam Lewis (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) getting the start in left field with sophomore Austin Simpson (6-4, 225) starting as the designated hitter. Simpson had two home runs and 12 RBI in a limited role last year.

The starting pitching rotation is headlined by senior Spencer Walker. The right-hander was 10-1 with a 3.32 earned run average last year and was an All-GLVC First Team selection and was also named the ABCA/Rawlings D-II Gold Glove Pitcher of the Year. Walker also was named to the NCBWA Midwest Region Preseason First Team.

Grad senior right-hander Jay Hammel was 9-3 with a 3.89 in 2022 and provides the Hawks with a solid 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation. He earned All-GLVC Second Team honors a year ago.

Junior lefty Griffin Kirn (6-5, 5.85) from Quincy Notre Dame is the No. 3 starter with junior right-handers Kobi Essien and Seth West plus freshman left-hander Aaron Smith battling for the No. 4 and 5 spots in the rotation.

Schissel said there are a lot of older, experienced pitchers who have missed time because of injuries and several newcomers jockeying for position in the bullpen and those roles will sort out as the season progresses.

The Hawks first action at QU Stadium is March 3-5 when they host Northwood University (Mich.). In a quirk of scheduling, the Hawks are at home every weekend during the month of March.

With a blend of experienced veterans, transfers and untested freshmen, the Hawks will have an interesting mix

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Schissel said. “We brought in the freshmen and they need to play but the teams with veteran players are the ones that win.

“So we have to get these young guys ready, too, because in years to come they will be the future leaders of the program.”

Logsdon agrees.

“We have to get the next guys ready,” Logsdon said. “We have to teach them the right way to do things at QU so hopefully some day they can get to the World Series.”

But starting Friday, this veteran QU team has the same singular mission: Getting to the World Series.

