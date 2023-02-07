WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 6) Pittsfield Golf Standout Nolan Daniel Signs With The University Of Health Sciences And Pharmacy In St. Louis

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a day that Pittsfield High golf standout Nolan Daniel and his family will remember for quite some time. Earlier today, just after 3:00 pm inside the PHS gym, the talented senior signed with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. Nolan is now officially set to join the Eutectic’s inaugural golf program at UHSP next season that will be led by head coach Sean Curtis.

Nolan has been a part of the PHS Golf Team all four years of his prep career. Daniel has also enjoyed some success on the fairways as well as he’s helped lead the Saukees to post-season play. We’ll have an update from the PHS campus.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.