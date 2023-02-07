WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 6) Pittsfield Golf Standout Nolan Daniel Signs With The University Of Health Sciences And Pharmacy In St. Louis

Saukees Senior Set To Head To St. Louis To Join The UHSP First Year Golf Program
Pittsfield Golf Standout Nolan Daniel Headed To The Next Level To Continue His Career On The...
Pittsfield Golf Standout Nolan Daniel Headed To The Next Level To Continue His Career On The Fairways
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a day that Pittsfield High golf standout Nolan Daniel and his family will remember for quite some time. Earlier today, just after 3:00 pm inside the PHS gym, the talented senior signed with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. Nolan is now officially set to join the Eutectic’s inaugural golf program at UHSP next season that will be led by head coach Sean Curtis.

Nolan has been a part of the PHS Golf Team all four years of his prep career. Daniel has also enjoyed some success on the fairways as well as he’s helped lead the Saukees to post-season play. We’ll have an update from the PHS campus.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

