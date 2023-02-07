WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 6) QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Tip-Off Against Hannibal On Tuesday Evening At Korf Memorial Gymnasium

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Just 72 hours after posting a big 53-27 Western Big 6 Conference win over Moline in “The Gem City”, the Lady Blue devils Of Quincy high will return to action on the prep hardwood against Hannibal. The “Blue & White” beat the Lady Pirates last season at the QHS gym 54-31 back on February 8, 2022. QHS is now (17-11) on the season overall while HHS checks in at (13-6).

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy head coach Brad Dance and senior forward Taylor Fohey during the Lady Blue Devils final full practice before facing HHS to get their thoughts on taking on the “Red and Black!”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.