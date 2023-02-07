WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 6) QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Tip-Off Against Hannibal On Tuesday Evening At Korf Memorial Gymnasium

Quincy Will Venture To America’s Hometown Looking To Improve On Their (5-4) Slate Playing On The Road
QHS Forward Taylor Fohey Shares Her Thoughts On Facing Hannibal On Tuesday
QHS Forward Taylor Fohey Shares Her Thoughts On Facing Hannibal On Tuesday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Just 72 hours after posting a big 53-27 Western Big 6 Conference win over Moline in “The Gem City”, the Lady Blue devils Of Quincy high will return to action on the prep hardwood against Hannibal. The “Blue & White” beat the Lady Pirates last season at the QHS gym 54-31 back on February 8, 2022. QHS is now (17-11) on the season overall while HHS checks in at (13-6).

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy head coach Brad Dance and senior forward Taylor Fohey during the Lady Blue Devils final full practice before facing HHS to get their thoughts on taking on the “Red and Black!”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 6) Pittsfield Golf Standout Nolan Daniel Signs With The University Of Health Sciences And Pharmacy In St. Louis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pittsfield High Golf Standout Nolan Daniel Ready To Head To The Collegiate Ranks

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 1) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Tip-Off Against Clarke University At The Charles Field House In Canton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Return To The NAIA Hardwood Against Clarke University

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Monday (February 6) Registration Now Open For The 50th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Registration Now Open For The 50th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 18

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 3) QHS Blue Devils Share Their Thoughts On Facing Moline’s Big Man On The WB6 Hardwood Tonight In The Gem City

Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Face Moline And Their Big Man Owen Freeman

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 3) QHS Blue Devils Share A Few Thoughts On Facing Moline's Big Man Own Freeman Tonight On The WB6 Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:22 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 4, 2023) Former St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Al Hrabosky visits fans in Quincy

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Al Hrabosky visits fans in Quincy

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 4, 2023) Former St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Al Hrabosky

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 4, 2023) High School Basketball Highlights

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Feb. 4th High School Basketball Highlights

Sports

SATURDAY 2/4/23 HIGHLIGHTS

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST