WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 31) Hannibal Baseball Standout Evan Harsell Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College In Canton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Another Hannibal Pirate senior is headed to the college ranks after graduation to continue his academic and athletic pursuits. HHS baseball standout Evan Harsell spent his time in the local sports spotlight with his proud family looking on this morning as he signed with Culver-Stockton College.

The talented Pirates left-hander is excited about joining the Wildcats on the diamond playing in the NAIA ranks. The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol in America’s hometown during his signing ceremony, and afterwards Evan took timeout to offer some insight on why he selected C-SC.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.