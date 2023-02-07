WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 31) Quincy University Lady Hawks Softball Team Picked To Finish 10th In The GLVC Coaches Pre-Season Poll

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -University of Indianapolis was voted in the preseason coaches’ poll as the choice to win the 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) softball title. The preseason poll is selected by the league’s head coaches, who, per GLVC Bylaws, are not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Hawks were tabbed to finish 10th in the Great Lakes Valley Conference preseason poll after finishing 18-27 overall and 12-16 in conference play. QU missed out on qualifying for the conference tournament on a tiebreaker as they were one of four teams vying for the 8th and final spot.

Now under first-year head coach Cathy Monroe, who holds a career coaching record of 114-200 in seven seasons, the Hawks return a couple of key pieces from last year’s team.

Allyson Maynard, who led the team in hitting with a .326 batting average, 8 home runs and 33 RBIs. In the circle, Jayle Jennings appeared in 24 games, while starting 11 and compiled a record of 7-6 with a 2.26 ERA.

