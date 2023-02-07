WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 31) Quincy University Lady Hawks Softball Team Picked To Finish 10th In The GLVC Coaches Pre-Season Poll

U-Indy Selected to Finish Number 1 In GLVC Coaches Pre-Season Poll
GLVC Coaches Pick The QU Lady Hawks To Finish 10th On The Dirt
GLVC Coaches Pick The QU Lady Hawks To Finish 10th On The Dirt(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -University of Indianapolis was voted in the preseason coaches’ poll as the choice to win the 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) softball title. The preseason poll is selected by the league’s head coaches, who, per GLVC Bylaws, are not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Hawks were tabbed to finish 10th in the Great Lakes Valley Conference preseason poll after finishing 18-27 overall and 12-16 in conference play. QU missed out on qualifying for the conference tournament on a tiebreaker as they were one of four teams vying for the 8th and final spot.

Now under first-year head coach Cathy Monroe, who holds a career coaching record of 114-200 in seven seasons, the Hawks return a couple of key pieces from last year’s team.

Allyson Maynard, who led the team in hitting with a .326 batting average, 8 home runs and 33 RBIs. In the circle, Jayle Jennings appeared in 24 games, while starting 11 and compiled a record of 7-6 with a 2.26 ERA.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 1) North Shelby Lady Raiders Tip-Off Against The Lady Tigers Of Canton During The Semi’s Of The La Plata Invitational

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
La Plata Invitational Rolls On With The North Shelby And Canton In The Ladies Hoops Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 31) Hannibal Baseball Standout Evan Harsell Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College In Canton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Pirates Baseball Standout Evan Harsell Signs With Culver-Stockton College

Sports

Hannibal baseball standout Evan Harsell signs with Culver-Stockton

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 6) QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Tip-Off Against Hannibal On Tuesday Evening At Korf Memorial Gymnasium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Prepares To Tip-Off Against Hannibal On Tuesday

Latest News

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils prep for tip-off against Hannibal

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 6) Pittsfield Golf Standout Nolan Daniel Signs With The University Of Health Sciences And Pharmacy In St. Louis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pittsfield High Golf Standout Nolan Daniel Ready To Head To The Collegiate Ranks

Sports

Pittsfield High golf standout Nolan Daniel in the Tri-States sports spotlight

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 1) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Tip-Off Against Clarke University At The Charles Field House In Canton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Return To The NAIA Hardwood Against Clarke University

Sports

Culver-Stockton Wildcats return to action on the hardwood against Clarke University

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Monday (February 6) Registration Now Open For The 50th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Registration Now Open For The 50th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships