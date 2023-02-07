WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 1) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Tip-Off Against Clarke University At The Charles Field House In Canton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - This evening in Canton, Missouri, inside the Charles Field House, the (7-14) Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College returned to action in front of another big home crowd. The ‘Cats tipped off against (10-11) Clarke University at 7:30 p.m. in a Heart of America Athletic Conference contest on “The Hill.” The Wildcats got off to a fast start on their home floor during the first 20 minutes of action. At the halftime break, C-SC led “the Pride” by 16 points, 36-20, heading into the second half.

The Wildcats continued to dominate Clarke in the second half as C-SC outscored “The Pride” 32-27. When the final horn sounded in Canton, the ‘Cats had posted a convincing 68-47 win over Clarke. Wildcats guard Robert Fry II led Culver with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. Jalen Blaize also had a big night for C-SC with 18 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist. Wildcats standout Seth Larson posted an impressive “double-double” against “The Pride” with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

With the home win, C-SC improved their record to (8-14) overall and (4-13) in The Heart. Clarke fell to (10-12) overall and (5-11) in The Heart with the loss on the road.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.