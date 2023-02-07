WGEM Sports At Six/Ten: Monday (February 6) Hannibal Lady Pirates Basketball Team Hits The Hardwood To Focus In On Tuesday’s Home Date Against The QHS Lady Blue Devils

HHS Will Play Host To QHS In 24 Hours At Korf Memorial Gymnasium
Hannibal Lady Pirates Prepare To Host Quincy High On Tuesday At Korf Gym
Hannibal Lady Pirates Prepare To Host Quincy High On Tuesday At Korf Gym
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Lady Pirates were going all out on the hardwood Monday as they prepared to play host to the (17-11) Lady Blue Devils of Quincy High on Tuesday. The 7:00 p.m. match-up is one that should draw a big crowd to Korf Memorial Gymnasium.

Last season in “The Gem City” when the Pirates rolled into town, QHS was able to post a 54-31 victory over HHS. That painful February 8, 2022 road setback was one that the Lady Pirates no-doubt remember all too well, and probably hope to avenge in a big way on Tuesday.

We’ll check in with Lady Pirates head coach Shawn Gaines and get his thoughts on players he expects to play well Tuesday against QHS. We’ll also hear from (Soph) guard/forward Mariah Mayfield for her insight on hosting the Lady Blue Devils.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Veteran QU baseball team ready to rake

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By John Potts
There are lofty preseason expectations for the Hawks and rightfully so with their sights firmly set on a berth in the World Series.

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates Head Coach Shawn Gaines upbeat heading into QHS game

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates basketball team at practice

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 1) North Shelby Lady Raiders Tip-Off Against The Lady Tigers Of Canton During The Semi’s Of The La Plata Invitational

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
La Plata Invitational Rolls On With The North Shelby And Canton In The Ladies Hoops Spotlight

Latest News

Sports

North Shelby Lady Raiders beat Lady Tigers of Canton in semi's of La Plata Invitational

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 31) Quincy University Lady Hawks Softball Team Picked To Finish 10th In The GLVC Coaches Pre-Season Poll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
GLVC Lady Hawks Softball Team Picked To Finish 10th By Coaches

Sports

GLVC coaches pre-season softball poll

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 31) Hannibal Baseball Standout Evan Harsell Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College In Canton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Pirates Baseball Standout Evan Harsell Signs With Culver-Stockton College

Sports

Hannibal baseball standout Evan Harsell signs with Culver-Stockton

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 6) QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Tip-Off Against Hannibal On Tuesday Evening At Korf Memorial Gymnasium

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Prepares To Tip-Off Against Hannibal On Tuesday