WGEM Sports At Six/Ten: Monday (February 6) Hannibal Lady Pirates Basketball Team Hits The Hardwood To Focus In On Tuesday’s Home Date Against The QHS Lady Blue Devils

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Lady Pirates were going all out on the hardwood Monday as they prepared to play host to the (17-11) Lady Blue Devils of Quincy High on Tuesday. The 7:00 p.m. match-up is one that should draw a big crowd to Korf Memorial Gymnasium.

Last season in “The Gem City” when the Pirates rolled into town, QHS was able to post a 54-31 victory over HHS. That painful February 8, 2022 road setback was one that the Lady Pirates no-doubt remember all too well, and probably hope to avenge in a big way on Tuesday.

We’ll check in with Lady Pirates head coach Shawn Gaines and get his thoughts on players he expects to play well Tuesday against QHS. We’ll also hear from (Soph) guard/forward Mariah Mayfield for her insight on hosting the Lady Blue Devils.

