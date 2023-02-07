WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 1) North Shelby Lady Raiders Tip-Off Against The Lady Tigers Of Canton During The Semi’s Of The La Plata Invitational

La Plata Invitational (Boys): 4th-Seeded Canton Tigers Take On Top-Seeded Green City In The Semi-Finals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

High School Basketball

La Plata Invitational Semi-Finals

Girls

(2) North Shelby 60

(3) Canton 53

NS: Ava Williams (24 Points)

Boys (Semi’s)

(4) Canton 43

(1) Green City 53

Girls

Scotland County 48

Putnam County 32

Bowling Green 38

Fulton 41

(Boys)

Louisiana 50

North Callaway 47

