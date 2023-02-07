WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 1) North Shelby Lady Raiders Tip-Off Against The Lady Tigers Of Canton During The Semi’s Of The La Plata Invitational
La Plata Invitational (Boys): 4th-Seeded Canton Tigers Take On Top-Seeded Green City In The Semi-Finals
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
High School Basketball
La Plata Invitational Semi-Finals
Girls
(2) North Shelby 60
(3) Canton 53
NS: Ava Williams (24 Points)
Boys (Semi’s)
(4) Canton 43
(1) Green City 53
Girls
Scotland County 48
Putnam County 32
Bowling Green 38
Fulton 41
(Boys)
Louisiana 50
North Callaway 47
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.