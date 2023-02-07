WGEM Sports Update: Monday (February 6) Registration Now Open For The 50th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships

Youth Golf Event Set To Get Underway In The Gem City At The KC Par 3 & Westview Golf Courses On June 19-21
Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships Get Underway In Quincy June 19-21
Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships Get Underway In Quincy June 19-21
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Registration for the 50th annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is now open! Entry forms can be found at http://www.littlepeoplesgolf.com/registration/

This international golf competition for boys and girls ages 3 through 18, is recognized by the AJGA, IMG and other major junior events, and will be played June 19-21, at two Quincy, Illinois, golf courses.

Players also gain rankings from Junior Golf Scoreboard, GolfWeek/Sagarin, and Global Junior Golf Rankings. During the past 49 years, players have come from every state and some 39 countries. It has been sponsored since its inception in 1974 by Refreshment Services Pepsi.

Players ages 3-7 will play their two tournament rounds at the KC Par-3 Golf Course, while golfers ages 8-18 will play their two competitive rounds at the 27-hole Westview Golf Course. Play is in seven age divisions for boys and seven age divisions for girls (3-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18).

Tournament events start on Sunday, June 18, with the annual Applebee’s Parent-Child tournament, an optional 9-hole alternate shot event featuring one adult, sibling, friend or relative, and one Little People’s participant.

Monday, June 19, is practice round day for all participants and includes the Applebee’s Closest to the Pin contest on the 9th hole at Westview. It is followed by the annual Family Celebration Picnic, sponsored by Pepsi, Hy-Vee, WGEM and See Quincy, for all participants, families, friends and sponsors, on the KC grounds.

Competition in all divisions is held on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20-21, immediately followed by prize presentations for each age group on Wednesday. Entry forms and information on the 2023 Pepsi Little People’s is now available on the website at www.littlepeoplesgolf.com.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Executive Director Nan Ryan at jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com, or by texting or calling 217-257-5718.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 18

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 3) QHS Blue Devils Share Their Thoughts On Facing Moline’s Big Man On The WB6 Hardwood Tonight In The Gem City

Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Face Moline And Their Big Man Owen Freeman

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 3) QHS Blue Devils Share A Few Thoughts On Facing Moline's Big Man Own Freeman Tonight On The WB6 Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:22 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 4, 2023) Former St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Al Hrabosky visits fans in Quincy

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Al Hrabosky visits fans in Quincy

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 4, 2023) Former St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Al Hrabosky

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 4, 2023) High School Basketball Highlights

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Feb. 4th High School Basketball Highlights

Sports

SATURDAY 2/4/23 HIGHLIGHTS

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 3) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke Sets A New Quincy All-Time Career Scoring Record At “The Pit!”

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND's Abbey Schreacke Sets New Quincy All-Time Career Scoring Record

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 3) "Sports Extra" Quincy Notre Dame's All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Sets A New Quincy All-Time Scoring Record And The QHS Blue Devils Lose Against Moline On The WB6 Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (February 2) Quincy Blue Devils Ready To Tip-Off Against (22-3) Moline In Just 24 Hours On The WB6 Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Set to Host Molne On Friday Night In A Western Big Six Showdown