WGEM Sports Update: Monday (February 6) Registration Now Open For The 50th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Registration for the 50th annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is now open! Entry forms can be found at http://www.littlepeoplesgolf.com/registration/

This international golf competition for boys and girls ages 3 through 18, is recognized by the AJGA, IMG and other major junior events, and will be played June 19-21, at two Quincy, Illinois, golf courses.

Players also gain rankings from Junior Golf Scoreboard, GolfWeek/Sagarin, and Global Junior Golf Rankings. During the past 49 years, players have come from every state and some 39 countries. It has been sponsored since its inception in 1974 by Refreshment Services Pepsi.

Players ages 3-7 will play their two tournament rounds at the KC Par-3 Golf Course, while golfers ages 8-18 will play their two competitive rounds at the 27-hole Westview Golf Course. Play is in seven age divisions for boys and seven age divisions for girls (3-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18).

Tournament events start on Sunday, June 18, with the annual Applebee’s Parent-Child tournament, an optional 9-hole alternate shot event featuring one adult, sibling, friend or relative, and one Little People’s participant.

Monday, June 19, is practice round day for all participants and includes the Applebee’s Closest to the Pin contest on the 9th hole at Westview. It is followed by the annual Family Celebration Picnic, sponsored by Pepsi, Hy-Vee, WGEM and See Quincy, for all participants, families, friends and sponsors, on the KC grounds.

Competition in all divisions is held on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20-21, immediately followed by prize presentations for each age group on Wednesday. Entry forms and information on the 2023 Pepsi Little People’s is now available on the website at www.littlepeoplesgolf.com.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Executive Director Nan Ryan at jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com, or by texting or calling 217-257-5718.

