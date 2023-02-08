2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving,...
Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, CTV said, where a parent at the scene accused the driver of crashing into the day care intentionally.

A neighbor said he and parents at the scene tried to rescue children who were pinned under the bus and subdued the driver, the CBC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

1680 E Wheeler Circle
Macomb police investigate death on Wheeler Circle
View 21 apartments update
New Quincy development underway
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery
The Quincy Fire Department is welcoming more staff members on board.
Two firefighters sworn in for the Quincy Fire Department
Sunset Senior Living Construction update
New Sunset Senior Living facility plans move forward

Latest News

QHS Point Guard Leila Dade Offers Thoughts On Facing Hannibal On The Hardwood
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Feb. 7) Quincy Blue Devils Point Guard Leila Dade Shares Thoughts On Facing Hannibal On The Hardwood
According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an...
Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion