BET on Q adjusts grant criteria starting with pool tournament

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Bring Entertainment to Quincy (BET on Q) Committee met on Tuesday to refine the application process, now that the program has had a few years to build more working knowledge.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, seven of the nine members of the BET on Q Committee - Lora Marcolla, Pattie Paxton, Trevor Beck, Jim Rinella, Holly Cain, Alderwoman Brianna Rivera, and Mayor Mike Troup - adopted a new scoring matrix with which to evaluate applications for funding.

The new matrix puts heavier weight on longer events with higher attendance and removes measures previously used, such as the events’ marketing budgets and estimated revenue sharing.

The first event approved under the new scoring method will be the return of the American Cue Sports Alliance Illinois tournament, set to fill the Oakley-Lindsay Center from March 13 to March 19.

Holly Cain, committee member and director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the tournament already has four hotels worth of rooms booked. Cain said the estimated economic activity generated from events like this comes out to around $240 per person for each night they stay in Quincy.

The first American Cue Sports tournament in Quincy in 2022 was such a success, the organization is moving their amateur tournament from Las Vegas, Nev. to Quincy in July.

The March tournament was awarded $15,000 in BET on Q funds, money that’s allotted from the City’s food and beverage tax.

OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr was asked before the grant was approved why the Oakley-Lindsay Center needs the funding support when the organization has their own budget and revenue.

Landwehr explained that OLC, as part of the contract with the event, essentially makes no money from the rental of the space with income only coming from food and drink sales. He said that’s the purpose of the center, to be used to draw events to town and generate revenue from other areas, such as restaurants, hotels, and stores.

Jason Parrott, Quincy’s Community Development Planner, said work is underway to get better counts on how many hotel rooms events are being used to get a better idea of the true impact of the grant funds.

The Committee also agreed to a set schedule for meetings to make it easier for committee members to plan for the meetings. Beginning in March, the Committee will meet at 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. If there are no pending applications or no action needed, a meeting can be cancelled.

