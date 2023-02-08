BET on Q adjusts grant criteria starting with pool tournament

Last year's billiards tournament brought hundreds of payers and visitors to Quincy.
Last year's billiards tournament brought hundreds of payers and visitors to Quincy.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Bring Entertainment to Quincy (BET on Q) Committee met on Tuesday to refine the application process, now that the program has had a few years to build more working knowledge.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, seven of the nine members of the BET on Q Committee - Lora Marcolla, Pattie Paxton, Trevor Beck, Jim Rinella, Holly Cain, Alderwoman Brianna Rivera, and Mayor Mike Troup - adopted a new scoring matrix with which to evaluate applications for funding.

The new matrix puts heavier weight on longer events with higher attendance and removes measures previously used, such as the events’ marketing budgets and estimated revenue sharing.

The first event approved under the new scoring method will be the return of the American Cue Sports Alliance Illinois tournament, set to fill the Oakley-Lindsay Center from March 13 to March 19.

Holly Cain, committee member and director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the tournament already has four hotels worth of rooms booked. Cain said the estimated economic activity generated from events like this comes out to around $240 per person for each night they stay in Quincy.

The first American Cue Sports tournament in Quincy in 2022 was such a success, the organization is moving their amateur tournament from Las Vegas, Nev. to Quincy in July.

The March tournament was awarded $15,000 in BET on Q funds, money that’s allotted from the City’s food and beverage tax.

OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr was asked before the grant was approved why the Oakley-Lindsay Center needs the funding support when the organization has their own budget and revenue.

Landwehr explained that OLC, as part of the contract with the event, essentially makes no money from the rental of the space with income only coming from food and drink sales. He said that’s the purpose of the center, to be used to draw events to town and generate revenue from other areas, such as restaurants, hotels, and stores.

Jason Parrott, Quincy’s Community Development Planner, said work is underway to get better counts on how many hotel rooms events are being used to get a better idea of the true impact of the grant funds.

The Committee also agreed to a set schedule for meetings to make it easier for committee members to plan for the meetings. Beginning in March, the Committee will meet at 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. If there are no pending applications or no action needed, a meeting can be cancelled.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
1680 E Wheeler Circle
Macomb police investigate death on Wheeler Circle
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Hannibal City Council approves improvement projects
Hannibal City Council approves improvement projects
Kahoka residents approve $8M water system bond
Kahoka residents approve $8M water system bond
Stores and families are preparing for Super Bowl spending
Stores and families are preparing for Super Bowl spending
Local economists break down the nation’s and the Tri-states’ economy
Local economists break down the nation’s and the Tri-states’ economy
Hannibal City Council members approved several improvement projects on Tuesday, including...
Hannibal City Council approves improvement projects