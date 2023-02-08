Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 8th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Tom Olmsted

Jim Dennis

Diane Sill

Tamy Cassady

Theo Ramsey

Tinley Genenbacher

Jan Pullins

Cannen Wolf

Doris Sweeting

Marley Kill

Kevin White

Tom Fenton

Chanse Barker

Cheryl Brown

Bill Bair

Ginger Madison

Adam Mast

Jodi Logan

Michelle Terhune

Rick Kemble

Linda Webb

Diane Willis

Terry Boyd

Jason Westlake

Johnny Baker

John Paul Begley

Lori Gronewold

Ellie Brunenn

Dante Shaw

Bennett Jaquet

Penelope Lavery

ANNIVERSARIES

Bill & Sara Hammond

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.