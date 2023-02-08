Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 8th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Tom Olmsted
Jim Dennis
Diane Sill
Tamy Cassady
Theo Ramsey
Tinley Genenbacher
Jan Pullins
Cannen Wolf
Doris Sweeting
Marley Kill
Kevin White
Tom Fenton
Chanse Barker
Cheryl Brown
Bill Bair
Ginger Madison
Adam Mast
Jodi Logan
Michelle Terhune
Rick Kemble
Linda Webb
Diane Willis
Terry Boyd
Jason Westlake
Johnny Baker
John Paul Begley
Lori Gronewold
Ellie Brunenn
Dante Shaw
Bennett Jaquet
Penelope Lavery
ANNIVERSARIES
Bill & Sara Hammond
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.