Blessing Health to provide free cholesterol screenings

QUINCY (WGEM) - If it’s been a while since you’ve had your cholesterol checked, there is an opportunity coming soon.

Blessing Health System is hosting their next free health screening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Registration is open and required for the event, with 40 appointments available. The free cholesterol screenings last 20 minutes.

Blessing Health nurse and community outreach coordinator Laura Wietholder said results will be given to you at your screening and a nurse will be on hand to explain your results.

“Sometimes having an elevated blood pressure or an elevated cholesterol, really all you need to do is make a few simple dietary changes,” Wietholder said. “But again if you don’t know your numbers are high, you’re probably not going to make those changes. So the first step is always knowing where you’re at.”

Wietholder said cholesterol screenings help measure HDL and LDL Cholesterol, Triglycerides, and glucose levels. She said the results of the screening help you know your risk for heart disease.

”For some people there are barriers, maybe they don’t have a primary care provider or their insurance doesn’t cover this particular test, or there are other financial barriers,” Wietholder said. “So by offering a no cost screening we hope to eliminate some of those barriers and really allow people the opportunity to take control of their own health.”

A twelve-hour fast is required for the screening, but you can continue to take any medications and drink water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, getting cholesterol testing is important for individuals because it monitors heart health as too much cholesterol can lead to heart diseases and strokes. Almost 2 in 5 adults have high cholesterol in United States.

CDC also said a few health conditions that can increase cholesterol is:

Type 2 diabetes lowers high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or “good”) cholesterol levels and raises low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad”) cholesterol levels.

Obesity linked to higher triglyceride levels, higher LDL cholesterol levels, and lower HDL cholesterol levels. Obesity can also lead to heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Other conditions such as hypercholesterolemia can cause very high LDL cholesterol levels.

Read more about cholesterol and it’s importance on CDC’s website.

