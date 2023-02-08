Brown County schools to invest $2M in CD accounts

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County School District is investing $2 million while interest rates are high to be spent on a new bus garage among other things.

The district’s superintendent Lan Eberle said they will be taking $500,000 out of four different funds: tort fund, transportation, working cash fund, and capital projects fund--and investing them in four different certificates of deposit accounts over a six month to one year period.

“Interest rates are really good right now,” Eberle said. “So that should bring us in about $90,000 in interest.”

Eberle said these investments are possible due to a number of factors that have resulted in surplus money.

“The year before I came (in 2022), there was a reduction in staff due to COVID-19,” Eberle said. “Which allowed us to cut down and save.”

Eberle said overall the school has been spending conservatively allowing the funds to grow.

“We are going to look at doing some analysis on some infrastructure needs in the district,” Eberle said. “I know some of the things we’ve talked about, working on specific needs of the high school.”

Eberle said the bus garage is in poor condition making it a top priority in where that money will go.

