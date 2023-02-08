Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders, former WIU standout, to play in Super Bowl for third time in four years

QUINCY (WGEM) - Barry Sanders never played in a Super Bowl.

Neither did Dick Butkus or Deacon Jones.

For that matter, Merlin Olsen and O.J. Simpson never played in the big game.

All five are NFL Hall of Famers but none participated in the biggest game on the biggest stage.

But in Macomb this week, the Western Illinois University community is swelling with pride as one of their own will be appearing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yes, unheralded Kansas City defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will be suiting up Sunday (5:30 p.m., FOX-TV) when the Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 from Glendale, Ariz.

Chad Cerullo, director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer at WIU, is one of the few remaining members of the university’s athletic department who was around during Saunders’ playing days at WIU from 2014-18.

“Khalen was a great student-athlete when he was here at WIU,” said Cerullo who has been at Western for 17 years.

“He wasn’t injured much so I didn’t see him often on that level. Khalen was just a polite, mature young man.”

Saunders had just one NCAA Div. I offer coming out of Parkway Central High School in St. Louis but he earned All-MVFC honors three times, including first-team recognition in 2017 and 2018 at WIU.

When Saunders arrived at WIU, he possessed an unusual skill set.

Despite weighing 295 pounds when he came to WIU in 2014, he also played running back in high school. So during his career at WIU, he rushed for a touchdown and also caught a TD pass.

Cerullo said Saunders’ success at the NFL level came as a bit of a surprise.

“When we have NFL scouts come to campus they are doing their due diligence,” Cerullo said. “Those scouts leave no stone unturned and they saw something special in Khalen.”

The Chiefs thought so highly of Saunders that they made him their third-round pick during the 2019 NFL draft, the 84th selection overall.

“I always give Western credit for getting me to this level,” Saunders told prairiestatepigskin.com “They had faith in me. I’m going to forever represent the Purple and Gold. To represent a school that believed in me is always a great feeling.”

The 26-year-old Saunders, playing defensive tackle at 6-foot and 324 pounds, enters this year’s Super Bowl against Philadelphia making the biggest contributions of his four-year career.

While playing in 16 games for the AFC champions, Saunders compiled career highs in sacks (3.5), tackles (48) and snaps played (385).

Saunders, who is in the final year of his rookie contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent after the Super Bowl, has 81 career tackles, including 4.5 sacks.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl during Saunders’ rookie season beating San Francisco but lost the next year to Tampa Bay and Tom Brady. Last year, Kansas City fell to Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game.

Now, Saunders has his sights set on a second Super Bowl ring.

“That feeling in 2019 was like no other,” he said. “This one was different because I played a lot more, so it felt gratifying. I was a part of helping us get here. Not saying I wasn’t my rookie year, but I definitely was more of a part this year.”

