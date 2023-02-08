Hannibal City Council approves improvement projects

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A variety of improvement projects will proceed in the coming months after Tuesday’s Hannibal City Council meeting.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, Director of Central Services Andy Dorian came before the council with new proposals for improvements and updates for planned projects.

He asked council members to approve:

An engineering/architectural service agreement for flood gate seal replacement work

A contract of obligation for the city landfill.

An engineering services amendment for the Huckleberry Park Tennis/Pickleball Court project.

A change order for work underway for Lakeside Drive, which adjoins the Lakeside Technology Park.

Dorian explained the architectural/service agreement with Klingner and Associates outlined replacing all of the seals for the downtown flood gates for a total of $21,000. The seals on all of the flood gates have surpassed their service intervals, and the agreement included design, bidding and construction costs. Dorian said that $80,000 remained in available funds to pay for the repair. A resolution to proceed with the work was approved.

Klingner and Associates also proposed a bidding, construction administration and observational engineering service agreement for $9,000 for renovations to the Huckleberry Park Tennis/Pickleball Courts. The plans call for resurfacing the existing courts, converting the south court to six dedicated pickleball courts, building a new multi-use court for Futsal Soccer and Tennis and adding parking spaces. The resolution for this project was approved.

Dorian said Bleigh Construction submitted a $16,679 change order for construction of a section of Lakeside Drive, which is located between MiMi’s Coffee House & Ice Cream and Sleep Inn and adjoins the Lakeside Technology Park. The work includes construction of additional curbing and gutters, 12″ HDPE pipe and a silt fence. The Missouri Department of Transportation will pay for 84% of the project. The council approved the resolution for the change order.

The fourth item Dorian presented to the council was a routine post-closure contract of obligation for the city’s sanitary landfill between the city and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). He explained that if the city were to cease in maintaining the site, DNR would withhold $219,769 in future funding. Council members approved the contract.

In other business:

Council members approved the Y Men’s Club’s requested street closures and pavilion reservations for the annual Down by the River Concert series, May 19 and June 16, and mud volleyball competition during National Tom Sawyer Days, June 25 and July 2.

City Manager Lisa Peck discussed unbudgeted needs with the council that were discovered after the passage of the Fiscal Year 2023.

April Azotea addressed the City Council with questions about chain of command procedures for council members and city employees. She asked why the City Clerk remained on administrative leave after her term expired Dec. 31. City Attorney James Lemon explained employees could not be dismissed when an investigation was not yet complete, and he stressed that everyone had the right to due process. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson added that council members were not able to respond to certain questions due to the pending litigation process related to the matter.

Council members Stephan Franke and Charles Phillps asked to present a monthly report regarding the City Manager. Fellow council members voted to table the measure.

Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal provided an update on the process of upgrading the audio and video equipment used to broadcast Hannibal City Council meetings.

Police Chief Jacob Nacke announced the Hannibal Police Department received a grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety through the Department of Justice. The department received the requested total of $9,745.40.

Building Inspector Mike Murphy announced a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 to discuss vacating a section of Pershing St.

